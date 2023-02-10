Robert “Bob” Charles Brown Jr., 92, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at his home while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky with his loving family by his side. He was born Dec. 1, 1930, in Russellville to the late Robert C. Brown Sr. and Josephine Murphy Brown. Bob proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War where he served as a head mechanic working on and operating tanks. Bob was very honored to serve his country always saying that if he had to do it all over again, he would be glad to.
Bob was a plumber by trade working for Ford McCormick Plumbing and Heating Co. and Hagerman Plumbing and Heating. He was initiated into the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 633 Apr. 27, 1950, was a lifetime member and was currently the oldest member after 72 years of service. If there was a plumbing job that helped to build Owensboro, then it was a good chance that he worked on it. Bob was very good at working with his hands. He could just about build anything and usually without using plans or directions. He also loved working on and restoring cars and owned about 100 different cars in his lifetime. Bob also enjoyed boating and spending time at the cabin that he built at Rough River with his family. He and his wife Joyce were long-time members of Dawson Baptist Church.
Bob’s greatest joys in life were his wife, his four daughters, their spouses, and his many grandchildren. He was always a great provider for his family.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Gene Brown, and a son-in-law, John Harrison.
Bob is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joyce Hunt Brown; his four daughters, Tina (Doug) Forsythe, Gina Harrison, Joy (Jerry) Westerfield, and Holly (Matt) Bailey; eight grandchildren, Les (Stacey) Forsythe, Jonathan (Kristi) Harrison, Jason (Katy) Harrison, Jana (Eric) Montgomery, Logan (Ashley) Westerfield, Collin (Cristina Brown) Westerfield, Brett (Laura) Bailey, and Weston (Kelsey) Bailey; seven great-grandchildren, plus two more arriving soon; a brother, Johnny (Mildred) Brown of Columbia, Tennessee; a sister-in-law, Darlene Brown; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Bob will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Rev. Craig Bratcher officiating. Burial to follow in the Field of Honor at Owensboro Memorial Gardens, with full military honors. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Dawson Baptist Church, 5880 KY-54, Philpot, KY 42366 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Robert Brown may be left at www.glenncares.com.
