Hawesville — On April 2, 2022, God called his faithful servant, Robert “Bob” D. Speer, 86, of Hawesville, to his heavenly home. He passed peacefully at home and is now reunited with his daughter, Susan and son-in-law Steve, singing praises to our Lord.
Bob was born in Jeffersontown on June 21, 1935, to the late Cora Lee (Thompson) Speer and Ross Speer. Coming from a family full of musicians, his love of music began at a young age. His grandfather fostered his musical talents as he became a great trumpet player for Mount Vernon High School. At the age of 19, he joined the United State Navy, where he was in the Vietnam War. He proudly served for 20 years. During his service, he met the love of his life, Peggy Bruner, and they married on Nov. 26, 1955. They were blessed with 3 children; Robby, Susan and Cheri. After serving in the military, Bob worked at Alumax Aluminum. One of his proudest achievements was being a part of the expansion at Willamette. He volunteered from 1974-2012 to be the voice of Hancock County Hornets for football and basketball. Bob and Peggy were inducted to the Hancock County High School Hall of Fame in 2004 for their years of loyalty to the programs. As a member of Hawesville Baptist Church, Bob was recognized as a Deacon Emeritus after many years of faithful ministry. In 2004, he was a heart transplant recipient. His family and friends were blessed with 18 more glorious years to create lifetime memories with him. Bob enjoyed spending time with his family, and watching the UK Wildcats and St. Louis Cardinals. He spent many years cheering on his kids and grandkids in their many endeavors. He especially enjoyed recruiting his great-grandkids in to sneaking him chocolates from the refrigerator.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Francis and Sue Bruner; his loving daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Steve Griffith.
Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, Peggy (Bruner) Speer; son, Robby (Jan) Speer; daughter, Cheri (Tony) Adkins; grandchildren, Drew and Robbilyn Speer, Jennifer (Charles) Van Dyke, Whitney (Matt) Gray and Sara (Nick) Zoglmann; great grandchildren, Haidyn and Mason Gray, Jackson, Kinslee and Lynlee Van Dyke, Claire and Lincoln Zoglmann; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dr. Robert and Janet Chambliss and nephews.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Hawesville Baptist Church with burial following in Serenity Hills. Bob’s family will be greeting friends on Monday, April 4, 2022 from 3 to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Hawesville Baptist Church, Sports Reach, and Hospice of Western Kentucky; envelopes will be available at the church.
