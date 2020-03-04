Robert “Bob” Edward Copeland, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born Feb. 14, 1934, in Tupelo, Mississippi, he was the son of the late Sam and Sallee Nichols Copeland. Mr. Copeland was a retired automobile salesman. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War, had served as a telegrapher on several classified missions and worked for the CIA. Mr. Copeland was preceded in death by six siblings.
Surviving are his wife, Joy Harmon; a stepson, David Whitt; and grandchildren, Anita Harmon and Daniel Harmon.
There will be a memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Horizon Place, 2220 E. 18th St., Owensboro. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Gardens in Tupelo, Mississppi, this summer.
Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Commented