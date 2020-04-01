Robert “Bob” Eugene Robertson, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born March 24, 1935, in Daviess County to the late Theodore and Margaret Conkright Robertson. Bob was the owner and operator of Shop on Wheels and was also known as the “mechanic in tennis shoes.”
He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Korean War, where he earned a bronze star and was a member of Church of Christ. He enjoyed drinking coffee with the astronauts.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Stacey Diana Hillard; and sisters Margaret Chance and Dorothy Pearl.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Wanda Bowman Robertson; three sons, Scotty Robertson, Craig Robertson and Stuart Robertson; six grandchildren, Tiffany, Alyssa, Cassie, Emyle, Trenton and Isaac; five great-grandchildren; son-in-law Tim Hillard; sister Martha Beller (Frank); and several nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family services will be held at Rosehill Cemetery Chapel. Bob’s funeral services will be available for viewing at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society, Attn: RFL of Daviess-McLean, 3140 Parisa Drive, Paducah, KY 42003 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Alexandria, VA 22215.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
