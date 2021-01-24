Robert “Bob” F. Downs, 89, of Owensboro, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at his home with his children by his side. He was born Sept. 1, 1931, to the late Morton B. “Flappy” Downs Sr. and Rebecca Dawson Downs at his maternal grandparents farm on Route 7, Veach Road, Owensboro during the great depression.
He was a graduate of Owensboro Senior High School and Murray State College. He was drafted into the Marine Corps on Aug. 28, 1951, and served in the Korean War with the 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment and 1st Marine Division from March 1952 to February 1953.
Bob retired from General Motors Acceptance Corp. (GMAC) in 1987 after 32 years. Bob was saved at R.A. (Royal Ambassador) camp at Kuttawa in August 1942 and continued his Christian walk thereafter with forgiven sins along the way. He was a member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church since 1995 and previously at Buena Vista Baptist Church for 53 years. He had served as Chairman of the Deacons at both churches and various committees and taught Sunday school and vacation Bible school. He had been a member of the Jaycees and the Optimist Club.
Bob enjoyed visiting patients in the hospitals and nursing homes, cooking and repairing lawn equipment. He was blessed to be a caregiver for his wife in her long term battle with cancer. He was doubly blessed to live to see his two grandchildren saved and baptized.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo Allgood Downs, to whom he was happily married to for 59 years until her death July 4, 2017; and a brother-in-law, John E. Allgood (Nancy).
Survivors include a son, Daniel D. Downs of Utica; daughter Debra M. Brown (Dennis) of Crestwood; grandson Joseph Downs “J.D.” Brown and granddaughter Erin Brown, both of Crestwood; two brothers, Morton B. Downs Jr. (Janelle) and Stanley D. Downs (Carolyn); several nephews and nieces; great-nephews and great-nieces; and cousins.
There will not be any visitation. Burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson following a private service with the Rev. Eugene Howard presiding. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Sunrise Children’s Services, 300 Hope St., P.O. Box 1429, Mount Washington, KY 40047; Walnut Memorial Baptist Church, 519 W. Byers Ave. Owensboro, KY 42303 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
