Robert “Bob” Gene Marsh, 78, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2022, with his wife and oldest daughter by his side. He was born July 14, 1943, in Owensboro, KY to the late Fount and Aberdeen Marsh.
Bob served in the US Army in Germany. He married the love of his life in June 1965. He worked at Green River Steel where he served as a union president at one time. He worked for Warren Drilling Company alongside his father for many years before becoming a truck driver and then retiring. Later in life, he belonged to Mended Hearts and worked as a volunteer at the old Owensboro Daviess County Hospital. He also worked as a sitter with Care Tenders before completely retiring. He enjoyed chatting with his close friends over the years. He enjoyed discussions and singing with the late Bro. Scott Ford. He also enjoyed playing the guitar earlier in life, playing computer games, building model airplanes, and was an avid animal lover.
He is survived by his wife of over 56 years, Peggy; two daughters, Sherrie (Larry) Vanover and Leslie Hardy, both of Owensboro; one son, John Marsh of Lewisport; two granddaughters, Heather Markwell and Jenna Harrison; and one grandson, Robert Anthony Marsh. He is also survived by three great-grandsons and three great-granddaughters. Lastly, he is survived by his beloved dog, Cinnamon.
The family would like to thank Dr. Keeley, Dr. Mathew, Dr. Mourad, and the many others who have helped in his care over the years.
Services will be private. Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
