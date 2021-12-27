Robert “Bob” Henry Boehmann, 64, of Whitesville, died on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. He was born on March 27, 1957, to the late Frank and Helen Schartung Boehmann. Bob was a lifelong Catholic, a member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church and frequently attended mass at the Passionist Nuns. He retired at 62 after 40 years of service.from Modern Welding. Every day during their 32 years of marriage, Bob declared how lucky he was to have his “sweetheart,” Wanda, in his life.
Bob enjoyed being at home, sitting in his favorite seat on the couch watching his westerns and NASCAR races. He loved to walk hand-in-hand with Wanda admiring their spring flowers. He enjoyed gardening in the summer and watching the birds in the winter. Bob was most proud of his sons for growing into the amazing men they are today. He would often reminisce in memories of playing pitch and catch with them when they were young. He was a proud grandad to two grandsons with another grandson on the way. Bob was happiest when he was at home with his family, while sitting on the front porch swing enjoying his empire.
Bob was a simple man who enjoyed the simple things in life. The things that many take for granted are the things he cherished most, such as his Sunday backyard BBQing and his daily nap which he rarely sacrificed. His simplicity could be seen in his everyday attire of flannel shirts and Levi Jeans. Bob was a man of few words but his infectious smile spoke for him.
In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by his 4 brothers, Steve, Denny, Frank and Tony Boehmann.
Those left to cherish Bob’s memory is the love of his life, Wanda Roby Boehmann; his children, Brett (Kasey) Boehmann, of Owensboro, Ethan Boehmann, of Whitesville and Zachary (Ashley) Boehmann, of Owensboro; his grandchildren, Talon and Braxton and soon to be born, Brantley; his sister, Rita Smith; his sisters-in-law, Jenny, Gilda and Carolyn Boehmann and Cathy (Joe) Bland; his brothers-in-law, Tom (Sandy) Roby and Tony Roby; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be said on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville, with burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, from 2 to 7 p.m. with prayers at 6:30 p.m. at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
