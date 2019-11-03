HARTFORD -- Robert "Bob" Jefferson Pickerell, 81, of Hartford, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Aug. 30, 1938, in Evansville, Indiana, to the late Lawrence Eugene and Elsie Elizabeth Dennis Pickerill.
Bob was a lieutenant having served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He worked several jobs and was a jack of all trades, but eventually retired as a carpenter later in life. Bob enjoyed his carpenter work, fishing and hunting, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his wife, Carolyn, and son, Bobby.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Jesse Darrell Pickerell.
Bob is survived by his wife of 32 years, Carolyn Dockery Pickerell, and a son, Bobby Eugene Pickerell, both of Hartford; two sisters, Connie Pickerell of Owensboro and Diana (David) Ward of Reynolds Station; one brother, Perry (Karen) Pickerell of Owensboro; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family of Mr. Pickerell would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion during this difficult time.
Miller Schapmire Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Pickerell. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Robert "Bob" Jefferson Pickerell at www.millerschapmire.com.
Commented