Robert “Bob” Jones, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023. He was born Aug. 11, 1950, in Owensboro to the late Bertman Jones and Sarah Jones. Bob retired from American Road Express, a trucking company, where he worked as a dispatcher. He was a member of Sorgho Baptist Church where he was also a Deacon of the church. To his family, Bob, better known as PaPa, was one hell of a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was also a member of the Stanley Masonic Lodge 878. He was caring, loving, and hard-working. Bob enjoyed camping, fishing, and helping anyone that needed it in his free time.
Along with his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Radeana Embry Jones; daughter, Marty Jones; and his brother, Gary Jones.
Bob is survived by his son, Lee Jones; grandchildren, Kaylee Fulkerson, Carley Ritter, Cameron Ritter, Dakota Ritter, and Bryson Ritter; and great-grandchildren, Paris Ritter and Odin Fulkerson Witt.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Burial will follow directly after the service. Visitation is 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., with a Masonic service beginning at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to the Stanley Masonic Lodge 878, 1800 Fogle Road, Owensboro, KY 42301 or to Stanley Baptist Church, 3083 Highway 1554, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
