Robert “Bob” L. Cook, 87, of Philpot passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Daviess County native was born June 25, 1935, to the late Donald and Winnie Hite Cook. Bob served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked in insurance sales, newspaper distribution, at Owensboro Canning Company, and farmed. Bob loved his family and being with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In his younger days, he rode and showed horses and thoroughly enjoyed gardening and UK basketball. Bob was a deacon at Dawson Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday School Superintendent and taught Sunday School.
In addition to his parents, Bob also was preceded in death by his brother, Pete Cook, and sister, Rose Cook.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his wife of 64 years, Dorothy Jones Cook; sons, Ricky Cook and Dennis Cook (Sharon), all of Philpot; daughter, Cindy Mahoney (Mark) of Owensboro; six grandchildren, Kari Payne (Chris Johnson), Keith Cook (Tabitha), Mark Mahoney Jr. (Anndrea), Josh Mahoney (Gianna Fusinatto), Haley Mahoney (Sam Lindsey), and Nick Hobbs; 12 great grandchildren, Amber, Andrew, Dylan, Jackie, Lyla, Bryson, Isaiah, Ady, Trey, Alex, Malcom, and Kyler; one great-great grandchild on the way; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service
for Bob Cook will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Dawson Baptist Church. Burial will be in Karns Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Dawson Baptist Church, 5880 KY-54, Philpot, KY 42366.
Condolences and memories for Bob’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
