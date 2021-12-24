FLORENCE — Robert “Bob” Leigh Smithson, 83, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Boonespring Care Center in Union. Robert was born Dec. 5, 1938, in Owensboro. He was a member of Immanuel United Methodist Church in Florence, and he was also a member of the Emmaus Group. Bob was involved in prison ministry for over 20 years and was a founding member of the Teen Residents Experience Christ organization.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Duncan and Christine Smithson; his wife, Wanda Smithson; and his sister, Ann Johnson.
Robert is survived by his loving daughters, Cathy (Lloyd) Jones and Lisa (Charlie) Nelson; his beloved grandchildren, Joey (John) Wirmel, Lauren Frey, Brittany Frey, Jesse Reed, Joshua (Lindy) Frey and Quinn Nelson; and his great-grandchildren, Kori, Maddi, Mara, Maeci and Maven.
A visitation will be held for Robert from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A service will be held immediately following the visitation at 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Teen Residents Experience Christ in care of BB&T Bank at 111 Lookout Farm Drive, Crestview Hills, KY 41017.
Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
