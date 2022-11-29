SACRAMENTO — Robert “Bob” Livingston Pendley, 83, of Island, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 6:46 p.m. surrounded by loved ones. He was born October 7, 1939, in Nortonville to Louis and Ruth Hunt Pendley.
Bob graduated from Madisonville High School in 1957 and went on to open his own auto body shop. He married the love of his life, Bertie Gibson Pendley, in 1959 and celebrated 63 years of marriage this past September. They were inseparable and made a great team. They were best friends and partners in life. Bob went on to work with Peabody Coal Company and then joined the Iron Workers Local 103. He was a 50-year member of the Masonic service at Sacramento Lodge 735. Bob retired at age 59 to help his family as he always had. Bob and Bertie spent the winters in Palmetto, Florida, enjoying their friends at Fisherman’s Cove, and fishing in the warm sunshine for 15 years. He enjoyed wood carving, watching birds, and UK Wildcats basketball.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Cal Pendley, David Pendley, and Glenn Pendley.
He is survived by his wife, Bertie Gibson Pendley; children, Troy and Cathy Cobb Pendley of Owensboro, Brian Pendley of Sacramento, Kelly Pendley of Central City, and John and Amy Graham Pendley of Chandler, Arizona; thirteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, who he was crazy about; siblings, Joe Pendley, Danny (Sandy) Pendley, Carrie (Charles) Riggs, Peggy (Marvin) Phillips, and Etha (John) Webb; and nine brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento, with Bro. Marvin Phillips officiating. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
