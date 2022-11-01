Creager retires after 95 seasons in the big leagues.
It was a cool, crisp day in October when Bob Creager stepped to the plate for the last time. His was a defiant and audacious career that spanned decades.
Short in stature, hard of hearing, tough, and onery, Creager did not look like the typical big leaguer. What he lacked in skill, he made up for with sheer determination, overconfidence, and a magical ability to pull off the impossible. No player has played with more grit, determination, or heart than Bob Creager. He will be remembered for his never back down attitude and colorful vocabulary when his team was down.
A shoo-in for the Hall of Fame, Creager’s stats were impressive. He played for only two general managers in his career, Irene Tafelski Creager and Janice Wood Creager. He led the league in children (six), step-children (four), grandchildren (26), great-grandchildren (43), and great-great-grandchildren (five).
Creager ranks in the top 10 in franchise history for rooster fight raids (one), train versus car auto accidents (one), social club founding (two), and failed attempts at wheelie riding (one).
In his final outing, he gave the crowd a good show, taking the game into extra innings before his final at-bat in which he knocked it out of the park. Along the way, he taught us that character is not defined by the moments when you’re up 3 to 0, but instead, how you battle when you’re down 0 to 2. He taught us that when the bad hops come in life, to get in front of them and knock them down, and that life is filled with streaks, slumps, and bench-clearing brawls, but the key to a happy life is to surround yourself with people who will clear the benches when you charge the mound. And thus ends, a storybook career filled with highlights that will be passed down for generations to come.
Survivors include his wife of 15 years, Janice Wood Creager; his children, James G. Creager (Emmie), Richard L. Creager (Kay Lynn), Edwin Randall Creager (Theresa), Stephen C. Creager, Karen Lynn Caskey (Robert), Patricia Ann Creager Lamb (Greg), Michael Cook, Mark Wood, Rhonda Abbott, and Yolanda “Kattie” Pasha; grandchildren, Jenifer Suoy, Jason Creager, Barbara Walsh, Tom Caskey Jr., D. J. Eaves, Tony Creager, Julie Crabtree, Jeremy Creager, Jackson Lamb, Chris Smith, Corissa Cooper, and Jonathan Creager; 14 step-grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 15 step-great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bobby Gene Creager officiating. Burial will follow at Old Jackson Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
