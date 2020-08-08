LOUISVILLE — Robert “Bob” Lynn Estes, 77, of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Bob was born Oct. 28, 1942, in Owensboro to the late A.D. Estes and Martha Mae Meserve Estes. He was a graduate of Daviess County High School and the University of Kentucky. He married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn, on April 20, 1963. He was a fun-loving husband, father, friend, neighbor, co-worker and boss. Bob began his professional career at CSI and later transitioned to employment with Torbitt & Castleman Food Processing. His life eventually led him to become a member of Southeast Christian Church. From this focused fellowship, Bob very soon became an employee, where he finished his career. He was an avid sports fan of all sports. He loved his Kentucky Wildcats and any sport, instrument or activity his grandkids were involved in. Bob was loyal and generous to all he met and knew. He has left a legacy of love, laughter and goodwill towards all.
Bob is survived by his loving wife and sweetheart, Carolyn Ann Keown Estes; his children, Scott Estes (Debbie), Chris Estes (Kyna) and Kelli Van Zant (Stephen); nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his brother, Gary Estes (Beverly); and a host of family and friends.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Kentucky (in Middletown). A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Chapel in the Woods (1401 Moser Road, Louisville, KY 40299). Burial will follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens East.
Expressions of sympathy may take form of contributions to SECC Missions or Operation Parent (www.operationparent.org).
