Robert “Bob” Mattingly, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Nov. 6, 1937, in Daviess County to the late William and Lillian Ballard Mattingly. Bob was a devout Catholic and strong in his faith, attending St. Alphonsus where he was active in the annual picnic. He worked at W.R. Grace for 29 years, then Ragu where he later retired. Bob enjoyed gardening and working on his farm. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and caring grandfather. Bob was well respected in his neighborhood, always lending a helping hand to anyone in need.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his son, Robert Mattingly Jr., and his siblings, Joyce Blandford, Herman Mattingly, William Mattingly Jr., and Louis Mattingly.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ann Fulkerson Mattingly; his children, Terri (Richard) Whittaker, Rob II (Suzanne) Mattingly, Patrick (Lisa Marie) Mattingly, and Keith (Lisa Renee) Mattingly; his grandchildren, Lori, Emily (Jared), Stanley (Shannon), Elizabeth (Garrett), Daniel, Ryan (Rachael), Ashley (Tyler), Allisa, Dylan, Brennan (Raquel), Kelsey (David), and Keisha; 12 great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Jean Murphy and Doris Schadler.
The Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Visitation is from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of Mass donations. Envelopes will be provided.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Bob Mattingly may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
