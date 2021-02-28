Robert “Bob” Newton Jr., 79, of Owensboro is now at peace and went to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at his home. He was born in Owensboro on April 21, 1941, to the late Robert Griffith Newton and Mary Marsh Newton. Robert owned and operated Newton’s Tree Service and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching Westerns and going hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Kennedy Grace Briggs.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Laura Fulkerson Newton; his children, Holly Lynn Newton (Jess), Robert Glenn Newton (Kelly) and Troy Lee Newton (Angie); six grandchildren, Jeffrey Likens Jr. (Amanda), Jenae Briggs (Kevin), Robbie Newton, Jon Newton, Colton Newton and Jack Newton; and four great-grandchildren, Wyatt Likens, Gemma Likens, Kit Briggs and Kensi Briggs.
Services will be 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation and service shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented