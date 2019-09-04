Robert "Bobby" Collignon, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Hermitage Care & Rehabilitation Center. Robert was born April 4, 1939, in Daviess County to the late Alphonsus Joseph "Pooch" Collignon and Frances Valera "Shorty" Collignon. He was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. Bobby was a kind and gentle spirit and kept the Collignon family centered. He loved the Sorgho community and its history and was his happiest walking around on the property, sitting on the porch, taking care of his dogs and watching the cars go by. He also was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Collignon.
He is survived by seven sisters, Josephine (Darrel) Stroud, Sue Walker, Kelly (David) King, Dianne (Donna) Collignon, Jackie (Jack) Mehock, Judy Adelman and Debby Bradley; three brothers, John (Barbara) Collignon, Al (Ann) Collignon and Steve (Kim) Collignon; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Collignon. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Robert "Bobby" Collignon at www.haleymcginnis.com.
