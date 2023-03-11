LEWISPORT — Robert “Bobby” Hicks Fallin was a devoted husband and a loving father and grandfather. He will be sorely missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews, friends, and pets. Bobby entered the kingdom of Heaven Thursday, Mar. 9, 2023. Bobby was born to Irene Francis Holder Fallin and James Taylor Fallin July 10, 1943, in Peoria, Illinois.
He graduated from Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Hawesville and went on to graduate from Brescia College with his bachelor’s degree in business with a minor in economics. Bobby worked at Aleris for 35 years and retired as a supervisor in data processing in 2000. After his retirement, Bobby continued to do odd jobs and stay active within the community.
He was a parishioner of St. Columba Catholic Church in Lewisport where he was an engaged supporter of activities within the parish. He was also a devoted member of the Lewisport Lions Club for 50 years.
Bobby married Alice Faye Howard, whom he met while they were in college. They were married for 58 glorious years. Bobby and Alice had three children together, James “Jim” Ansel (Laura Place), Leah Faye (Kevin Atwell), and David Michael; ten grandchildren, Alex Hylton, Molly (Cole) Gudding, Hannah Fallin, Lexia Knight, Sophia Reed, Carson Atwell, Brady Atwell, Gentry Atwell, Kellan Atwell, and Elise Fallin; four great-grandchildren, Keylee, Jake, Allie, and Harper Hylton; siblings, Mike (Cindi) Fallin, Rita (Bruce) Tongate, and Sarah (Harold) Nikirk; along with several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2023, at St. Columba Catholic Church in Lewisport. Interment will follow the service in Lewisport Cemetery. Bobby’s family will be greeting friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Share your memories and condolences with his family at https://www.gibsonandsonfh.com/.
Commented