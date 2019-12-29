Robert "Bobby" Johnson, 74, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born July 1, 1945, in Muhlenberg County to the late Fred and Margie Johnson. He was a member of Harvest Baptist Temple, Masonic Lodge 130 and the Laborers International Union of North America Local 1392 for 56 years. Bobby worked for Home Realty as a real estate agent for 26 years and drove a school bus for the Daviess County schools for 20 years. He served on the Owensboro Board of Realtors, Daviess County Lions Club, past secretary of the Roosevelt House Board for Retirees, District Council of Labor, past president of Daviess County Youth Football, past president of Owensboro Babe Ruth, past president of Western Little League, past secretary of Labor Management and also was in Leadership of Owensboro. His hobbies included hunting and watching his grandkids sporting events.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Pam Johnson; two sons, Darren Johnson and Jeff (Beth) Johnson; four grandchildren, Haley, Austin, Parker and Nolan; two brothers, Ronnie Johnson and Freddie Wayne Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday with Masonic service and after 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Pilgrims Rest Boys Home, 1192 Boswell Road, Hartford, KY 42347.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
