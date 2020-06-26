Robert “Bobby” Wayne Parks, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 27, 1947, in Daviess County to the late Raymond and Thelma Embry Parks. Bobby enjoyed listening to music and watching westerns.
He is survived by his brother, Larry E. Parks; sister Shirley Goodson; two aunts; and several cousins.
There will be no services. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to River Valley Behavioral Health, 314 South Ewing Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
