Robert “Bobby” Wethington, dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023. He was so dedicated to making it to this date, as it was his and his wife’s 65th wedding anniversary. What a beautiful accomplishment to be so happily married for 65 years! Bobby was born the oldest of three children to Aline Elizabeth and John Gerald Wethington in Daviess County March 17, 1938. He graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School in 1956 and would be followed by his four children and two of his grandchildren that also graduated as OCHS Aces over the years. Bobby went on to work for Whirlpool Corporation and retired after 37 years of service.
Bobby met his wife, Kaye Blakeney, at Owensboro Catholic High School. They were high school sweethearts and married June 28, 1958, surrounded by friends and family. In 1959, Bobby and Kaye had their first child, Mary Elizabeth, “Mary Beth”. They welcomed their second child, Blake, into the world two years later, and then two more sons, Robert, Jr. “Robbie” in 1963 and John in 1964.
Bobby was a long-time member of the Immaculate Men’s Club, coach of the Immaculate Hawks baseball team, and avid lover of golf. He spent many years “hitting them long and straight” with other lovers of the game, including his wife, Kaye, who was famous for her hole-in-one during their time living and playing in The Villages, Florida, and his buddies here in Owensboro. He also was the best storyteller of past events that he treasured. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren loved hearing his stories.
Being a grandpa came naturally to “BobBob”. His 11 grandkids loved his hugs and infectious chuckle and feel blessed to have been his “silly rabbits.”
He was preceded in death by his brother, Larry; his mother, Aline; his father, Gerald; and his son, Blake.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Kaye; three of their four children, Mary Beth (Tom), Robbie (Judy), and John (DeeDee); 11 grandchildren, Lauren, Lindsay, Kristen, Robyn, Lisa, and Jill, all of Texas, and Kaley, Jordan, Blake, Brooke, and Maggie, all of Kentucky; 33 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Phyllis Riley of Alabama.
Please join Bobby’s family in remembering him. The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Immaculate Catholic Church in Owensboro. Burial will occur at a later date. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bobby’s name to the Carmel Home. Please mail to the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42301 or visit their website at www.carmelhomeky.com.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
