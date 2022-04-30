BEAVER DAM — Robert Brian “Squatty” Embry, 49, died Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Ohio County Hospital. Squatty was a utility contractor and a member of Cedar Grove Church. He enjoyed coaching baseball, hunting, fishing, and axe throwing.
Survivors include his wife, Gail Tooley Embry; daughter, Lauren (Shane) Jackson and granddaughter, Eleanor “Bug”; two sons, Dawson Embry and Graham Embry; his parents, Rev. Larry and Elda Beatty Embry; sisters, Rosie Alstadt, Brandi Overby, and Stacy Overby; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 5 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Cedar Grove Church with David Embry officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to school funds for Graham Embry or Eleanor Jackson.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
