LEWISPORT — Robert “Brooks” Young, 84, of Lewisport, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at his home under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Brooks was born in Hancock County June 1, 1938, to the late Melvin Earl and Sadie Brooks Roberts Young. He was a member of Lewisport Baptist Church and retired from Domtar after over 37 years of service. Brooks graduated from Lewisport High School, was a Kentucky Colonel, and was a farmer. He worked at Whirlpool for 10 years before making the move to the paper mill.
Brooks will be remembered as a man who loved his Lord & Savior, his wife, children, grandchildren, his farm, and his country. He will also be remembered as a man with a big heart, and even larger appetite, who was never at a loss for words and knew no strangers, and by his thumbs-up gesture and a firm handshake that his grandsons often called the “viper grip”.
Brooks was preceded in death by a sister, Melva Jean Birkhead; sisters-in-law, Lessie Hawley Jones, Patricia Holmes Meyers, and Allie Dean Oliver; and brothers-in-law, Phil Bozarth, Gerry Wood, Ray Gribbs, Eddie Napier Bob Jones, Fred Allen Meyers, and Paul Swihart.
Brooks is survived by his wife of 61 years, Helen Elaine Hawley Young; son, Robert Bruce Young; daughters, Susan Lynette (Gerald) O’Bryan and Karen Elaine (Eric) Carper; grandchildren, Dusty (Jamie) Young, Jeremy (Tina) Young, Brett (Madison) Carper, and Devin (Sarah Hendricks) Adkins; step-grandchildren, Amanda (Joey) Clark, Patrick O’Bryan, Erin (Bruce) Willoughby, Sean (Britney) O’Bryan, and Alana (Jacob) Posten; several great and step great-grandchildren; sisters, Leola Josephine Gribbs, Bertha Edith Bozarth, Nellie Myrtle Napier, and Verna Mae Wood; brothers, Melvin Earl (Leona) Young, Jr., Kenneth Alan (Carolyn) Young, and Shelby Glen (Karen) Young; sister-in-law, Charlene Swihart; brother-in-law, Billy (Tina) Hawley; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Lewisport Baptist Church with entombment to follow at Lewisport Cemetery. Brooks’s family will be greeting friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky or Lewisport Baptist Church.
