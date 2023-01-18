LEWISPORT — Robert Bruce Boyle Jr., 51, of Lewisport, passed away suddenly Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Bobby was born in Sierra Vista, Arizona. He had 33 years of experience as an HVAC technician. In Kentucky, he worked at Henry’s Plumbing, Heating & Air, and finished his career working for Frank’s Plumbing as head of the HVAC department. He was dedicated to his work and a perfectionist in every job he performed.
He was a loving husband and father. Bobby loved a party. He befriended everyone everywhere, and his giving spirit lives on after his death with the donation of his organs to the Kentucky Organ Donors Association.
He is survived by his wife, Shannon DeLozier; children, Brianna Boyle Barnum, Robert Boyle III, and Jessica Boyle; stepchildren, Jaxyn DeLozier Sieh and Justyn DeLozier; grandchild, Violet DeLozier; parents, Robert Boyle Sr. and Sharon LePore; and siblings, Arch K. Boyle, Matthew Zois, and Angela Boyle.
The funeral arrangements will be private and are entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family, c/o Cardinal Cremation Society, 927 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
