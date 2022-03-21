HARTFORD — Robert C. “Bud” Widmar passed away on March 17, 2022, at his home in Hartford, following a long battle with Agent Orange-related illnesses. He was 82.
Bud was born in Triadelphia, West Virginia. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps before transferring to the U.S. Air Force to follow a lifelong interest in electronics. The USAF brought him to La Junta, Colorado, where he served as a ground control radar technician and also as a volunteer firefighter. A deployment to Vietnam resulted in exposure to Agent Orange, although its effects would remain dormant for decades afterward.
In February 1969, Bud joined the Colorado Springs Fire Department. He was promoted to Driver Engineer and held that rank throughout his career. He loved being a firefighter and helping people, but was happiest behind the wheel of any CSFD apparatus. He also enjoyed sharing his skills and experience with many up-and-coming driver engineers. In addition to 26 plus years on the line, Bud also served as CSFD’s maintenance shop supervisor until retiring in May 1998.
Bud was an active amateur radio operator with the call sign WBØTIB. He received national recognition for his work with the National Weather Service Weather Spotter program and was featured with his CSFD crew on the TV show Rescue 911. He also enjoyed shooting sports and medaled at the 1993 World Police and Fire Games held in Colorado Springs.
Bud was known for being outspoken and quick to raise his voice against injustice and wrongdoing. But he was also quick to make friends or lend a hand to anyone in need, and his patriotism was steadfast. His many interests included traveling to see family and friends, taking care of his home and land, and tinkering with anything that needed fixing. He was one of a kind and will be sorely missed by those who knew him.
Bud is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Lori Jean of Hartford; his daughter, Robin Widmar, and her husband, Robert Schober, of Elbert, Colorado, and his sister, Andrea Jones, and her husband, Rey, of Carter Lake, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Simon and Clara (Lydia) Widmar; a brother, Frank; and his beloved wife, Jeanne.
Memorial services will be held in Owensboro, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Interment with military honors will be held at the Pike’s Peak National Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Heartford House, in care of Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301, 270-926-7565, https://www.hospiceofwky.org/the_heartford_house.
