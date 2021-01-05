Robert C. Lindow, 91, of Owensboro, passed away Jan. 1, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born May 16, 1929, in Gross Pointe, Michigan, to the late Clarence and Ada Lindow. Robert was a devoted Catholic and a longtime member of Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. He was an avid woodworker and artist. Robert will be remembered for being a lover of life and for never meeting a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean Lindow; his son, Jim Lindow; his grandchildren, Madelyn Rae‘ VonGunten and Samuel James Hughes; and his brother, Danny Lindow.
Robert is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jeanne Lindow; his children, David (Cathy) Lindow, Robin (Joseph) Abel, and Tony (Jane) Lindow; his step-children, Jennifer (Jim) Wilson, John (Robyn) Musgrave, Jeff (Tina) Musgrave, and Joel (Cathy) Musgrave; his grandchildren, Courtney VonGunten, Natalie Anderson, Christina (Brian) Kim, Matt Abel, Lindsey (Kris) Hughes, Derrick (Allie) Lindow, and Rachel (Brady) Flaspoehler; his step-grandchildren, Adam Wilson, Matt (Amanda) Wilson, Andrew (Ana) Musgrave, Elizabeth (Daniel) Zummach, Jacob Musgrave, Kimberly (Brandon) Barach, Phillip Musgrave, and Jenna (Dixon) Pike; his nine great-grandchildren; and his 11 step-great grandchildren.
Services are private. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Heartford House, 2914 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303; or to Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church, 609 East 4th Street, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Robert Lindow may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
