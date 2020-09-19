GREENVILLE — Robert Clyde West, 78, of Greenville, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Heartford House in Owensboro after a short illness. He was born in Fort Myers, Florida, on Aug. 17, 1942, the son of Clyde West and Maude Dukes West. He was of the Baptist faith and was a retired coal miner of Pyro Mines. He was an Army veteran serving three years in Anchorage, Alaska.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 54 years, Brenda Sue Browning West, in 2016; a son, Robert Mitchell West, in 2015; and a sister, Leatta Walker, in 1994.
He is survived by two daughters, Jennifer (Ricky) Brooks of Greenville and Linda (Harold) Farley of Greenville; nine grandchildren, Joshua Farley, Heather Farley, Kacie Franklin, Katie Davis, Joseph Davis, Nicholas Brooks, Matthew Brooks, Jenna Brooks and Michael West; and one sister, Dean (Tom) Caskey of Greenville.
Due to current COVID-19 circumstances, a memorial service will be held at a later time for family only.
Memorial contributions in honor of Mr. West may be made to Heartford House at 291 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
