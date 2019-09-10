Robert D. "Bobby" Porter, 88, of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born on Nov. 16, 1930, in Rochester, Kentucky, in Butler County to the late D.L. and Ruth Porter. Bobby graduated from Rochester High School in 1949. He came to Owensboro to drive a truck in the oil fields, working for Guy Orange Trucking Co. & Owensboro Ashland. Later he hauled gasoline for Shell Oil for over 20 years, worked three years for NSA, and retired from Quality Oil. After retirement, he worked part-time in maintenance at Garden Grace Senior Citizen Retirement Home. He was a faithful member of Eaton Memorial Baptist Church for over 60 years, serving on many committees as well as being a deacon. He is preceded in death by his wife and the love of his life, Wilma Sue Porter, his brother, Glen Porter, and sister Maureen Basham.
The Lord blessed Bobby and Sue with three wonderful children; daughter Connie Jo (Glen) Molen; two sons, Richard Lynn (Vicky) Porter, Barry (Tonia) Porter; grandchildren Scott Huff, Eric (April) Huff, Nathan Porter, Chantay (Mike) Aldridge, Kacie (Patrick) Carter, Lindsey (Jim) Williams, Paige (Brian) Cecil, Jacob Porter, Natalie (Doug) Underwood, and Thomas (Christy) Molen; great-grandchildren Wyatt Huff, Clint Rhoades, Brianna (Tyler) Waggoner, Tyler, Gage and Reagan Aldridge, Cameron Underwood, Evie and Isaiah Cecil, Mia and Emmi Carter; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Chapel of James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Rochester Cemetery in Butler County. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Heartford House, Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen's Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
