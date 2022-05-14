Robert D. “Donnie” Miller, 73, of Owensboro, passed away May 7, 2022, at home. He was born in Clarksville, Tennessee February 23, 1949, to the late William N Miller Sr. and Sarah Pettit Miller. Donnie was a Christian and of the Baptist faith. He was a graduate of Murray State University and retired from G.M.A.C. as a field representative. Donnie also spent several years helping at Panther Creek Golf Course. He also volunteered with the Dream Riders of Kentucky and loved spending time with his family, including his three dogs, Max, Maggie, and Lucy.
Donnie was preceded in death by his parents and niece, Rhonda Heimstra.
He is survived wife, Susan Miller; daughter, Jessica Miller; brother, Rev. William N. Miller, Jr., and his wife, Janet; nephew, Randy Miller, and his wife, Michelle; mother-in-law, Alice Naccarato; and three great-nephews.
The memorial service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Dream Riders of Kentucky.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented