CARMEL -- Robert D. Green Jr., 48, of Carmel, Indiana, passed away Sept. 7, 2019. He was born April 20, 1971, in Vincennes, Indiana, the son of Robert and Dorinda "Reni" (Landi) Green.
Rob was a 1989 graduate of Lincoln High School. He received his bachelor's and master's degrees from Indiana State University, where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.
Rob enjoyed staying active through golfing, biking and running in charity races. He also enjoyed traveling with his daughter and attending her horse shows. As a total family man, he spent a great amount of time with them, beating his dad on the golf course, having game nights with his mom and family, dressing up as Barney for his nephew's birthdays when he was young and too many memories with his sister to count. He and his girlfriend, Andrea, enjoyed attending different concerts, traveling and spending time at the barn. Attending the Indy 500 with his friends and family was always a highlight to his year.
Rob started his commercial real estate career as a credit analyst at First Indiana Bank, working at several other banks including a second tour at First Indiana, Bank of Montreal, MainSource and most recently, Huntington Bank. He was a highly regarded commercial real estate banker who provided financing to multiple commercial real estate developers throughout central Indiana, Ohio, Florida and North Carolina. Rob was active in the Indianapolis community, including serving on the board of Back on My Feet, an organization that fights homelessness and addiction through running and love.
He is survived by his parents; daughter Sydney Green; sister Marci Hutchison; nephew Taylor George; paternal grandmother Mary Agnes Green; and a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in passing by his maternal grandparents and paternal grandfather.
A celebration of life will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Ritz Charles, 12156 N. Meridian St., Carmel, IN 46032. Personal remembrances will be shared at 6:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the 24 Foundation, the American Diabetes Association or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements were entrusted to Flanner Buchanan. Online condolences may be shared by visiting flannerbuchanan.com.
