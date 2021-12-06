HAWESVILLE — Robert D. Keown, 80, of Hawesville, died Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was the retired owner of Keown Timber and Excavating. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lucy Keown; his first wife, Della Keown; a brother, George “Hoppy” Keown; and a sister, Hazel and Herman “Hump” Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Opal Keown, of Hawesville; a daughter, Linda (Mike) Stinnett, of LaGrange; six sons, Dennis (Carrie) Keown, of Reynolds Station, Danny (Leona) Keown, of Horse Branch, Bryan (Tara) Cartwright, Darrin (Becky) Cartwright, Shawn (Tonya) Cartwright and Brandal (Dortha) Cartwright, all of Hawesville; a brother, Charles (Wanda) Keown Jr., of Owensboro; a sister-in-law, Gladys Keown, of Philpot; 24 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville with burial in Newton Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
