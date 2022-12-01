Robert Dale Blandford, 60, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine, Florida following a long courageous battle with cancer. He was born April 10, 1962, to Richard and Nancy Wathen Blandford. Rob was a graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School and Brescia College. He was fun-loving and energetic and enjoyed sports of all kinds, especially golf.
Rob was preceded in death by his father, Richard D. Blandford; grandparents, David and Mary Wathen and Richard M. and Eulema Blandford; an uncle, Joseph Bowlds; and an aunt, Marilyn Jewell.
Rob is survived by his wife, Ellen Blandford; mother, Nancy Blandford; sister, Kara (Paul) Goetz; nephew, Seth Goetz; and several cousins.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, officiated by Father Anthoni Ottagan. Burial will follow in St. Alphonsus Cemetery.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
