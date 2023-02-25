Robert Dale Evans, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, under the tender care of the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House in Murray. He was born May 26, 1944, in Fordsville to the late Robert “Jack” Evans and Josephine Colyer Evans. As a child Dale enjoyed playing basketball and baseball and spent lots of time in the woods with his brothers, and later developed a passion for the University of Kentucky basketball and for the music of Dolly Parton. He retired from ALCOA in 2000, and then spent the next 22 years of retirement playing golf, watching movies, and enjoying the company of friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Wilma Lee Wilkerson, in 2020; sister, Dorothy “Dean” Van Gundy; and brothers, Carroll Evans and James “Big Boy” Evans.
Dale is survived by his daughter, Sherrie Lynn Stroud (Gene Stroud) of Owensboro; sons, Kevin Lee Evans (Joy Evans) of Dyersburg, Tennessee and Dr. Robert D. Evans, Jr. (Dr. Leiza Nochebuena-Evans) of Murray; six grandchildren, Robert Stroud, Charles Stroud, Christopher Stroud, Taylor Burns, Delaney Evans, and John Evans; along with two great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a small ceremony to celebrate Dale’s life at a later date.
Dale asked that anyone wishing to pay their respects to him and his life is encouraged to donate to the American Heart Association or to the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House in Murray.
Commented