FORDSVILLE — Robert Darrell Blanton Sr., 84, of Fordsville, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a retired truck driver, a member of the Teamster Union, and attended East Fork Baptist Church. He loved his family, grandchildren and golfing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Catherine Blanton; his wife, Betty Lou Blanton; and a son, Jason Blanton.
Survivors include a son, Robert Darrell (Latasha) Blanton Jr., of Beaver Dam; two daughters, Vicky (Gary) Wilson, of Reynolds Station and Telina (Larry) Connor, of Owensboro; a daughter-in-law, Royal Blanton, of Evansville; a brother, John Blanton, of Russellville; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held, with burial to follow in Fordsville Cemetery. Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville.
