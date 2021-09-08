Robert David Holinde, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. He was born in Owensboro on November 18, 1949, to the late Bernard and Katherine Taylor Holinde. Robert served in the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in Thailand during the Vietnam era from 1968 to 1972, where he was a mechanic. He was a member of the Catholic faith. Robert was a previous member of the local AMVETS and VFW. He had a true love for cats and dogs. Robert enjoyed fishing and being in his garden. He found enjoyment in being surrounded by his friends and family.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Jim, Bill and Bernard Holinde Jr.; and a sister, Ann Baker.
Robert is survived by his children, Jeffrey Fleming and Stacey Feldpausch; siblings Sam (Sherry) Holinde, Susan (Mark) Timbrook, Katherine Deglow of Bowling Green and Frances Stephenson of Houston; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday with prayers to follow at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Holinde.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Robert David Holinde and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented