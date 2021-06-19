Robert David Simon, 55, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at his home. He was born Nov. 13, 1965, in Owensboro to Dr. Sheldon and Pamela Hawthorne Simon. Robert worked in restaurant management. He loved music, travel and a good joke. Above all, his children meant more to him than anything.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Glenna Metcalfe Simon, in 2003.
He is survived by four daughters, Chandelor Gibson (Paul) of Wendell, North Carolina, Meagan Merritt of Boone, North Carolina, Madison Simon (Alex Sparks) of Burlington, North Carolina, and Maya Simon of Owensboro; one grandson, James Bailey; three sisters, Andrea Gunn (Michael) of Nashville, Tennessee, Katie Simon Ebelhar (Jason) of Owensboro and Leah Danielle Simon of Los Angeles; two nephews, Cameron Gunn and Tyler Gunn; several aunts, uncles, cousins, stepnieces and stepnephews; and his best friend, Denney Cecil.
Memorial service will be 4 p.m. Sunday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Simon Children, c/o Katie Simon Ebelhar at Limestone Bank, 332 Villa Point Drive, Suite 101, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
