Robert Dean Prather, 93, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Hermitage Care & Rehabilitation Nursing Home. He was born in Meade County on Sept. 26, 1927, to the late William and Edith Mae Huffman Prather. He retired from Green River Steel after 32 years. He worked with his father-in-law at Livingsten Laboratories, and after the passing of his mother-in-law, he ran Apex Best Chemicals until he passed. Robert loved all things sports-related, especially UK Wildcats and Owensboro Red Devils. He also enjoyed the springtime and being able to work in his yard and plant his flowers.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Prather; and his siblings, Audrey Alvey, Bill “Short” Prather, Edward Prather, George David “Shag” Prather and Ellis Prather.
He is survived by his children, Scott (Jenny “Meredith”) Prather and Jerry Mac Prather; his grandchildren, Landon Prather, Kayla (Dathan) Bowen, Emily (Ben) Blake and Madison Rae (Morgan) Dolan; his great-grandchildren, Raelyn Prather, Riley Prather, Kaylee Prather, Adam Prather and Derek Blake; along with his sister, Betty Harding.
Private services will be noon Tuesday for immediate family. Burial will be at Mater Dolorosa.
Expressions of sympathy in Robert’s honor may be made to Owensboro VA Clinic, 3400 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
