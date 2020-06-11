BROWDER — Robert Don “Worm” Keeling, 80, of Browder, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was the owner of Players Pool Hall in Greenville, and he was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army. He was of the Baptist faith.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, conducted by the Rev. Tom Stovall. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for both Mr. Keeling’s visitation and funeral services will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Survivors include daughter Roberta Masner; and son Bob Keeling.
Friends may call on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of service at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
