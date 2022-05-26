HARDINSBURG — Robert Donald “Don” Alexander, 79, of Harned, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Baptist Health Louisville. Don was a member of St. Romuald Catholic Church and a retired photographer.
Survivors: wife, Aggie Alexander; son, Chris Alexander; daughter, Tara Weatherholt; and sister, Margie Higgs.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: St. Romuald Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Friday, both at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the Ronald McDonald House of Cincinnati.
