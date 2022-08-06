HARDINSBURG — Robert E. “Bob” Dowell, 67, of Hardinsburg died Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was a member of St. Romuald Catholic Church and retired after 42 years from the Southwire Kentucky Plant.
Survivors: wife, Glenda Dowell; son, Mike Dowell; daughter, Christy Green; brother, Jim Dowell; and sisters, Norma Lee Morgan, Faye Dowell, and Tammy Haynes.
Service: 1 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022, at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: St. Romuald Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 4:30 to 8 p.m., with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy: St. Romuald Cemetery
