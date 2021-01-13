Robert E. Edge Sr., 82, of Maceo, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at his home. He was born in Whitesville on Aug. 14, 1938, to the late George Ora and Agnes Howard Edge. Robert was a member of St. Columba Catholic Church and was retired from the Daviess County Detention Center, where he was chief deputy.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Carol Edge; and two great-grandchildren, Logan and Michael.
Robert is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ellen Edge; daughters Marie (Glenn) Wells and Lisa Holmes; sons Robert E. (Mary Beth) Edge Jr. and Steve Edge; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister Shirley Ann (Donald) Howard; brother James Owen (Donna) Edge; along with several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Lewisport with burial following in Resurrection Cemetery in Owensboro. Robert’s family will be greeting friends from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Columba Catholic Church.
