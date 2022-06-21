Robert E. Gray, 62, of Owensboro, went home Sunday, June 19, 2022 at the Heartford House. He was born July 24, 1959 in Rockford, Illinois to the late Herbert Earl and Linda M. Gray.
Robert enjoyed cooking out, fishing, and spending time with his grandbabies.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Gray of Philpot, Kentucky; two brothers, Jason (Michael) Gray of Nashville, Tennessee and Mike Gray of Cadiz, Kentucky; one sister, Jennifer (Greg) Richards of North Carolina; four children, Autumn (Amanda Willis) Gray of Whitesville, Kentucky, Stephanie (Derrekk) Richards of Owensboro, Kentucky, Robert E. Gray, II of Philpot, Kentucky, and Alex (Stephanie) Gray of Maysville, Kentucky; and he was a beloved PopPop to five grandchildren, Madison, Sydney, Payton, Raven, and Santana.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Gray. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Robert E. Gray and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented