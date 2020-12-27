Robert E. Montgomery, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Browns Valley to the late Floyd and Loretta Weaver Montgomery on July 22, 1931. Robert was a Navy veteran and went on to join the Owensboro Police Force in 1961. He worked his way up to sergeant of evidence collection from 1981 through 1988 when he became lieutenant and then later retired in 1989. Robert was an active member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church and of the Fraternal Order of Police. He served as president of the local lodge and was also vice president of the state lodge. His love for people also showed in his activity involving Shop with a Cop.
Robert enjoyed spending time with his family. He hosted family reunions from the early 80s until just a few short years ago. His hobbies included going to the lake and being in his boat. Robert was also known for his cooking, barbecue, burgoo and his soups.
He was also preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Dena Montgomery; and brother Thomas Montgomery.
Robert is survived by his daughters, Susan Mohon (Cameron) and Leigh Ann Wiggins (Kevin); grandchildren Matthew Mohon (Brooke), Austin Wiggins, Travis Wiggins and Nicholas Wiggins; great-granddaughter Emaline and a great-grandson on the way; siblings Floyd Montgomery Jr., Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Durbin, James Montgomery, Mildred Bruggenschmidt, Eleanor Martin, Annie Martin and Rita Heine; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral Mass for Robert Montgomery will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church, where visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Burial will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The number of those attending the visitation and Mass for Robert, shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Shop with a Cop, Blessed Mother Catholic Church or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented