Mr. Robert E. Nation passed away Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was 78. Mr. Nation was born in Owensboro, the son of the late Robert Nation and Louise Wellman Nation. He was a graduate of Owensboro High School and Kentucky Wesleyan College. A certified public accountant, Mr. Nation was the president and managing shareholder of Alexander and Co., with whom he was associated for 55 years. Professionally, Mr. Nation was a member of the Kentucky Society of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants. He was a member of Owensboro Christian Church. His personal interests included travel and the collection of stamps, coins and handcrafted pens.
Those who remain to honor the memory of Mr. Nation include his wife of 41 years, Barbara Nation; his children, Robert E. “Rob” Nation and his wife, Ann, of Lexington, Julie Garvin and her husband, Jeff, and Robert V. Wills and his wife, Julia, all of Owensboro, and Terri Fryman and her husband, Steve, of Georgetown; his sister, Bettye Baumgardner of Elizabethtown; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
The service for Mr. Nation will be 10 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday. Interment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented