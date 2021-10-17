Robert E. “Speedy” Wood, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at his home. He was born Aug. 20, 1933, in Reed to the late Forrest and Lula Appman Wood. Speedy was an electrician for IBEW Local 1701 for 50 years. He was an instructor at Vocational School for six years. He was a member of Buena Vista Baptist Church and a Kentucky Colonel. Speedy enjoyed farming and playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Wanda Bruce, Dorothy Mitchell, Joseph Forrest Wood, and infant twins, Garland and Glorine Wood; brothers-in-law Tom Bruce, Bill Mitchell, Jack Benson and Dick White; mother-in-law, Lucille Puckett; father-in-law, Lucian Puckett; and son-in-law, Mike Timbrook.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Thelma Wood; children M. Lynn Wood and Cindy Timbrook, both of Phoenix, and Stacey Cook (Gary) of Indiana; grandchildren Michelle Atwood (Chris), Thomas Toby Wood (Jessica), Ryan Wood (Carol), Ben Timbrook (Rita), Micah Timbrook (Corey Tayrien) and Grant Baldwin (Madeline); nine great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Marjorie White and Maxine Benson; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the caregivers for all their help, niece and nephew, Greg and Maria Wood and Joyce Higgins, and especially our neighbors, Bob and Vicki Cundiff.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented