FALLS OF ROUGH — Robert E. White, 57, of Falls of Rough, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at his home. Robert was born April 13, 1963. Robert enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, UK basketball, and most of all, watching his grandchildren play sports.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin White.
Survivors include the love of his life, Sherry White; his children, George White of Owensboro, Melissa DeWitt (Andy) of Fordsville and Tina Gonzalez (Steven) of Lewisport; 12 grandchildren; his mother, Carolyn White; his sisters, Cinda Petrie and Regina Howard; and his twin brother, Thomas White (Renee).
Respecting the wishes of Robert, the family has chosen cremation with a private memorial service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hosparus Health of Central Kentucky, 105 Diecks Drive, Elizabethtown, KY 42701.
Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville. Condolences may be made towww.gearycares.com.
