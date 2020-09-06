ROCKPORT, Ind. — Robert Earl “Bob” Goodwin, 72, of Rockport, Indiana, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville.
Bob had been a lifelong farmer, brick mason and truck driver.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Dorothy Goodwin; and children William Earl “Billy” Goodwin, Timothy Scott “Tim” Goodwin and Angela Kay “Angel” Esterline.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, with Pastor Carl Jones officiating. Burial is in James Parker Cemetery in Hatfield, Indiana.
Visitation is from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Boultinghouse Funeral Home.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family
