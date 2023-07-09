Beaver Dam — Robert Earl Easterling, 71, died July 7, 2023 at his home. He was born in Hazard on Dec. 9, 1951, son of the late Ernest Ralph and Manota Combs Easterling. Robert was a concrete worker and enjoyed 4-wheeling and fishing.
Survivors include his son, Jerry Renfrow; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Jo Maddox and Margaret Easterling; and brother, Perry Easterling.
Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Render Memorial Cemeter in McHenry.
Arrangements are by Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam.
