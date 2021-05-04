GREENVILLE — Robert Earl Richey, 73, of Greenville, died on April 30, 2021, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. He was a member of Richardson Chapel General Baptist Church and he was a welder having worked in copper mines in Arizona.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Evelyn Brown Richey; sons, Marty Richey, and Brian Richey; daughter, Melissa Richey; brothers, Homer Richey, Jr., Delbert Richey, Curtis Richey, and Larry Richey.
Service: 12 p.m. Friday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation: From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
