ANNA MARIA, Fla. — Robert Edward “Bob” Anderson Sr. entered into another life of sunshine and laughter following a two-year battle with cancer. He died peacefully in his home Nov. 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Known for his profound business acumen, Bob had an enormous capacity for adventure and mischief. He loved to be entertained and could always convince people to escape their comfort zones and join the fun. He had an insatiable curiosity, believed in the calculated risk and appreciated cleverness above all. Bob was born in Detroit on Sept. 26, 1936, to Victor E. and Marion Anderson. While most of Bob’s life was spent in Owensboro, his final residence was in Anna Maria, Florida.
The Anderson family moved to Owensboro in 1943 and launched the window manufacturing company, V.E. Anderson Manufacturing Co. In 1951, Vic, Marian and their six sons expanded their business in Bradenton, Florida, where they made their mark as colorful, dedicated and passionate members of the community. Bob attended the University of Florida and the University of Alabama before returning to Kentucky in 1955 to attend Bowling Green Business University, now WKU. There, he earned an accounting degree and married the love of his life, Nancy Pollard. Together, they raised three children in Owensboro while Bob served as vice president and treasurer in the family business.
In 1979, after the death of his father and changeover in the company structure, Bob bought the company’s real estate, product lines and equipment back and formed Sun Windows Inc., now run by his son and grandson. As the founder of Sun Windows Inc., Bob led with tenacious perseverance and jovial ingenuity. Upon retiring in 1995, he continued to participate as a beacon of wisdom in Sun Window’s success until within hours of his passing.
In 1988, Bob married Lenda Smeathers Wilson (d.2019). Together, they formed many deep friendships, created colorful memories and traveled the world.
Bob served as a mentor to many people during his lifetime, always offering brilliant, sometimes salty nougats of advice and wisdom. He loved Owensboro and was instrumental in its growth and development by serving as a member of the Chamber of Commerce, Junior Achievement, Home Builders Association of Owensboro, Rotary Club and United Way and on the boards of Citizens State Bank, Liberty National Bank, South Central Bank and the Bluegrass Museum.
Bob’s enchanted life will forever serve as an inspiration for his family and friends.
He is survived by his children, Robert E. Anderson Jr. (Eddie) of Lakeland, Florida, Georgia Henkel of Lexington and Frank Anderson of Owensboro; grandchildren Amber (James) Lagrew, Chris (Kellyann) Anderson, Madison Meyers (Kieran Norris), Cameron Anderson, Claire Henkel, Sally Henkel (Spencer Plum), Caitlin Reynolds (Chris), Emma Henkel and Luke and Danielle Anderson; great-grandchildren Embry, Anderson, Anabelle, Adelyn, Austin, Caroline (d.2018), Charlie and Charlotte; his brothers and sister/aunt, Victor of Hacienda Heights, California, Richard (Sally) of Whitesville, Norman (Jackie) of Jacksonville, Florida, Jim (Ginny) of Palmetto, Florida, John of Bradenton, Florida, and Kathryn Rice (Forrest) of Savannah, Georgia; and many loving nieces, nephews, friends and his special puppy pal, Ginger.
A celebration of Bob’s life will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Sun Windows. A time for all to gather and continue the celebration will immediately follow in the showroom.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be directed to Girls Inc., P.O. Box 1626, Owensboro, KY 42302, c/o Tish or United Way, 403 Park Plaza Drive, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
